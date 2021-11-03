HC Moragoda seeks enhanced economic cooperation with India

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda sought ways and means of further enhancing economic cooperation with India, when he met the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of India Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, today (November 02).

Minister Sitharaman, recalling her visits to Sri Lanka, extended a warm welcome to High Commissioner Moragoda.

The Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of India and the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka discussed a range of issues pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation.

High Commissioner Moragoda thanked the Finance Minister for the support that India has provided to Sri Lanka in many different spheres through her economic cooperation programmes.

They discussed ways and means by which the existing bilateral economic cooperation programmes between the two countries could be further developed and enhanced.

High Commissioner Moragoda also presented a copy of his policy road map “Integrated Country Strategy for Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India 2021/2023” to the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister.

An economist by profession, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has been the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of India since May 2019. Prior to that, she was the Minister of Defence from 2017 to 2019. Smt. Sitharaman has also served as the State Minister of Finance and the State Minister (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.