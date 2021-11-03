NBRO issues landslide early warnings to eight districts

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide warnings for a total of eight districts – Badulla, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Matale, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura.

Level 2 (Amber) warning is effective in Badulla and Ratnapura districts for a period of 24 hours until 8.00 p.m. today (November 03).

• Badulla District – Ella and Passara

• Ratnapura District – Eheliyagoda

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence and to evacuate to safe locations if the need arises.

Further, Level 1 (Yellow) warning for possible landslides has been issued for the following areas:

• Galle District – Nagoda, Neluwa and Elpitiya

• Kalutara District – Bulathsinhala

• Kandy District – Gangawata Korale, Harispattuwa, Yatinuwara, Doluwa and Ganga Ihala Korale

• Kegalle District – Bulathkohupitiya, Mawanella and Aranayake

• Matale District – Raththota

• Nuwara Eliya District – Nuwara Eliya and Walapane