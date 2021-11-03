Ukraine, Sri Lanka to establish intergovernmental economic commission

Ukraine, Sri Lanka to establish intergovernmental economic commission

November 3, 2021   10:23 am

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Sri Lankan counterpart Gotabaya Rajapaksa have agreed on the establishment of a bilateral intergovernmental economic commission.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow, Ukrinform reports, referring to the Twitter account of the Ukrainian head of state.

“During a conversation with Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Glasgow, we agreed to establish a bilateral intergovernmental economic commission between Ukraine and Sri Lanka.” 

“We discussed the development of cooperation in the field of tourism, student education and intensification of bilateral cooperation,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian head of state also met with Liberian President George Weah.

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories