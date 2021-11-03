Daily cases count reaches 581 today

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved 581 today (November 03) as 107 more people were tested positive for the virus, says the Epidemiology Unit.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 542,793.

As many as 513,880 recoveries and 13,791 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More than 15,122 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.