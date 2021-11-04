COVID recoveries tally moves up by 354

The Ministry of Health says 354 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 04) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 514,234.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 542,793 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 14,700 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 13,791.