COVID recoveries tally moves up by 354

COVID recoveries tally moves up by 354

November 4, 2021   03:44 pm

The Ministry of Health says 354 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 04) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 514,234.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 542,793 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 14,700 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 13,791.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories