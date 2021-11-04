Fifteen new COVID victims added to death toll

The total number of people who died of COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka moved up as 15 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Wednesday (November 03).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in the country to 13,806.

The latest victims include 08 males and 07 females, the Department of Government Information said.

According to official data, 12 deaths were reported among elderly people aged above 60 years. In addition, 03 people aged between 30-59 years have also fallen victim to the virus infection.