Daily COVID cases count hits 617 today

Daily COVID cases count hits 617 today

November 6, 2021   11:21 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 617 today (November 06) as 135 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 544,630.

As many as 514,912 recoveries and 13,841 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 15,800 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories