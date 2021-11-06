Daily COVID cases count hits 617 today

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 617 today (November 06) as 135 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 544,630.

As many as 514,912 recoveries and 13,841 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 15,800 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.