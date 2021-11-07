Met Dept. warns of very heavy rainfall above 150 mm

The Department of Meteorology warns that very heavy showers above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said issuing a ‘Red’ warning for heavy rain.

“Very heavy showers above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya district. Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in North-western and Northern provinces and in Matale, Galle and Matara districts during next 24 hours.”

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Enhancement of the showery condition in the land areas and windy condition in the sea areas around the island can be expected during 07th, 08th and 09th November, due to influence of the prevailing wind convergence zone in the vicinity of the island, the department said.