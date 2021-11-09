COVID: 17 more deaths and 538 new cases confirmed

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 17 more coronavirus-related deaths for November 08, pushing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 13,892.

This includes 10 males and 07 female patients, according to the Department of Government Information.

Two of the victims are aged between 30-59 years, and 14 others are aged 60 years and above. The remaining victim is a male aged below 30 years.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported that another 538 persons have tested positive for Coronavirus today, increasing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country to 546,473.

This brings the total number of patients receiving medical care to 10,414.