Coronavirus: 333 more patients discharged upon recovery

Coronavirus: 333 more patients discharged upon recovery

November 10, 2021   03:40 pm

The Ministry of Health says 333 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 10) as they have returned to health.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 522,517.

Following the new development, the total number of patients who are currently receiving treatment for the virus infection has dropped to 10,244. 

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 546,653 cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 13,892.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Traffic on Nawalapitiya-Pudalu Oya main road disrupted

Traffic on Nawalapitiya-Pudalu Oya main road disrupted

Traffic on Nawalapitiya-Pudalu Oya main road disrupted

Stalin on Finance Minister's assurance on teachers' salary anomalies

Stalin on Finance Minister's assurance on teachers' salary anomalies

New draft constitution to be finalized by end of 2021

New draft constitution to be finalized by end of 2021

Total deaths from adverse weather climb to 20

Total deaths from adverse weather climb to 20

'Nenadiri Data Scholarship' program continues...

'Nenadiri Data Scholarship' program continues...

Vice chairman of Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha arrested

Vice chairman of Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha arrested

Minister Mahindananda files complaint against Patali's allegation

Minister Mahindananda files complaint against Patali's allegation

Thissa Kuttiarachchi begins field preparations for Maha Season

Thissa Kuttiarachchi begins field preparations for Maha Season