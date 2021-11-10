Coronavirus: 333 more patients discharged upon recovery

The Ministry of Health says 333 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 10) as they have returned to health.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 522,517.

Following the new development, the total number of patients who are currently receiving treatment for the virus infection has dropped to 10,244.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 546,653 cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 13,892.