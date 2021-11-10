Daily COVID cases stand at 693 today

Daily COVID cases stand at 693 today

November 10, 2021   10:30 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 693 today (November 10) as 205 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 547,346.

As many as 522,517 recoveries and 13,908 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 10,921 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

