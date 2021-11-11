Sri Lanka reports 19 more Covid-19 deaths, 527 new cases

Sri Lanka reports 19 more Covid-19 deaths, 527 new cases

November 11, 2021   06:03 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 19 coronavirus related deaths for November 10, pushing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 13,927.

The deaths confirmed today include 11 males and 08 females while four of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years. The remaining 15 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reported that another 527 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (11).

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 547,873.

Over 11,000 infected patients are currently being treated across the island. 

