28-hour water cut for parts of Colombo and suburbs tomorrow

Water supply for parts of Colombo and suburbs will be suspended for 28 hours this weekend, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

The water cut will be effective from 8.00 p.m. on tomorrow (November 13) until midnight on Sunday (November 14).

The following areas are expected to be affected by the water cut:

• Colombo, 04, 05, 06, 07 and 08

• Kotte and Kaduwela municipal council areas

• Maharagama and Boralesgamuwa urban council areas

According to the NWSDB, the water cut is imposed due to a leakage in the main transmission line that supplies water from Ambatale to Kotte water tank.