Showers expected in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central and Northern provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western Province and in Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers are likely in North-central province too.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected over the island.

Sea areas:

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood from today.

Naval and fishing communities operating in the deep-sea areas (East of the island) are advised to be attentive in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly or Westerly and speed will be (25-35) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and it will increase up (45-50) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via, Mannar will be rough at times and sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.