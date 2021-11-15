Showers to continue in several provinces

The Meteorology Department says showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. A few showers are likely in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected over the island.

Sea Areas:

The low-pressure over south Andaman Sea is now located over central Andaman Sea. It is likely to move West-Northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over West-Central Bay of Bengal Sea by 17th of November. Then, it is likely to continue to move West-Northwestwards and reach South Andra Pradesh coast around 18th of November.

Naval and fishing communities operating in the deep sea areas East of the island are advised to be attentive in this regard and future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Galle via Mannar, Puttalam and Colombo. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly or Westerly and speed will be 40-50 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 55-60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle, will be rough at times. Other sea areas will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.