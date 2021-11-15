Police obtain court orders preventing SJB protest rallies

Sri Lanka Police says court orders have been obtained from several courts preventing the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ from holding protest rallies tomorrow (16).

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that court orders have been obtained from the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court 05, Mahara Magistrate’s Court 01 & 02, Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court and the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.

However, the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court and the Colombo Chief Magistrate have rejected the requests made by the police seeking court orders preventing the protests organized by the SJB.

The police had made the requests from the aforementioned court stating that the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ has organized protest rallies tomorrow without seeking the approval of the Director General of Health Services.

Meanwhile the Colombo Chief Magistrate has also reportedly rejected the request made by police seeking a court order directing the SJB to adhere to the health guidelines issue by the Health DG if they are carrying out a protest in Colombo tomorrow (16).

This had been rejected on the grounds that the exact location of the planned protest is unknown, Ada Derana reporter said.

UPDATE: (2.26 p.m.) - The police have also obtained an order from the Horana Magistrate’s Court, preventing the SJB from holding protest rallies tomorrow.