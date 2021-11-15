Riyaj Bathiudeen released from detention order
November 15, 2021 03:54 pm
Riyaj Bathiudeen, the brother of MP Rishad Bathiudeen, has been released from detention order under strict conditions by the Supreme Court.
November 15, 2021 03:54 pm
Riyaj Bathiudeen, the brother of MP Rishad Bathiudeen, has been released from detention order under strict conditions by the Supreme Court.
NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.