Coronavirus: 429 patients discharged upon recovery

Coronavirus: 429 patients discharged upon recovery

November 16, 2021   03:39 pm

The Ministry of Health says 429 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 16) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 524,740.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 552,274 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 13,000 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 14,016.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

This is not the time to do politics - Minister Ali Sabry

This is not the time to do politics - Minister Ali Sabry

This is not the time to do politics - Minister Ali Sabry

Traffic congestion in Colombo due to SJB protest rally

Traffic congestion in Colombo due to SJB protest rally

Drinking water projects for three schools in Mullaitivu

Drinking water projects for three schools in Mullaitivu

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID again today

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID again today

COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s begins tomorrow

COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s begins tomorrow

SJB ordered to conduct protest rallies in compliance with health guidelines

SJB ordered to conduct protest rallies in compliance with health guidelines

Johnston says he waited in queue to refuel

Johnston says he waited in queue to refuel

Minister Johnston assures there's no fuel shortage, urges people not to panic

Minister Johnston assures there's no fuel shortage, urges people not to panic