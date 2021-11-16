COVID: 528 new cases and 18 new deaths confirmed

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 528 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (November 16).

The new development moved the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 552,802.

According to official figures, the number of virus-infected patients currently under treatment stands above 14,000. Meanwhile, the total recoveries count is now at 524,740.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 18 new coronavirus-related deaths for November 15, pushing the death toll in the country due to the virus infection to 14,034.

The deaths confirmed today include 09 males and 09 females, according to the Department of Government Information.

Two of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years and the remaining 16 are in the age group of 60 years and above.