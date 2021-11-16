COVID: 720 cases confirmed within the day

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 720 today (November 16) as 192 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 552,994.

As many as 524,740 recoveries and 14,034 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 14,000 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.