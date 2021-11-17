Speaker endorses certificate on Minimum Retirement Age of Workers Bill

November 17, 2021   01:28 pm

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has endorsed the certificate on the Minimum Retirement Age of Workers Bill and the Termination of Employment of Workmen (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill.

The two Bills were taken up for debate in Parliament on November 11.

These Bills aim to extend the retirement age of private-sector employees to 60 years. There has not been a set retirement age for most employees in the private sector in particular.

Retirement of private-sector employees was often based on the terms of the agreement between the employer and the employee.

Accordingly, the “Minimum Retirement Age of Workers” Act, No. 28 of 2021 and “Termination of Employment of Workmen (Special Provisions) (Amendment)” Act, No. 29 of 2021 will come into effect from today (Nov. 17), the Communications Department of the Parliament said in a statement.

