Sri Lanka records 22 new COVID-related deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 22 coronavirus-related deaths for November 19, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 14,108.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 13 males and 09 female patients.

Five of the victims are between the ages of 30-59 years and another is aged below 30 years. The remaining 16 are in the age group of 60 years and above.