Daily COVID cases count moves to 725 today

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 725 today (November 20) as 229 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 555,929.

As many as 526,353 recoveries and 14,108 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 15,400 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.