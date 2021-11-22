Mobile phone found in Ranjans possession

Mobile phone found in Ranjans possession

November 22, 2021   04:30 pm

A mobile phone and a hands-free headset have been recovered from the possession of former MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who has been admitted to the Welikada Prison Hospital. 

The former deputy minister had been transferred from the Angunakolapelessa Prison to Welikada Prison Hospital on November 10, under medical advice, in order to be produced at the orthopedic clinic of the Colombo National Hospital to treat a knee injury. 

When the officers on duty at the Prison Hospital had carried out a sudden search at around 10.00 p.m. last night, they had recovered the mobile phone and hands-free headset from the possession of Mr Ramanayake.

Charges are expected to be filed against the former parliamentarian in connection with this while he will be produced before a prison tribunal.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Second Reading of Budget 2022 passed in Parliament

Second Reading of Budget 2022 passed in Parliament

Second Reading of Budget 2022 passed in Parliament

Labour Minister explains how Sri Lanka can earn dollars

Labour Minister explains how Sri Lanka can earn dollars

Agri Minister says permission granted to import a 'special fertiliser'

Agri Minister says permission granted to import a 'special fertiliser'

'Sri Lanka Tourism Expo'award ceremony 2021

'Sri Lanka Tourism Expo'award ceremony 2021

Country cannot be governed with a military mentality - Tilvin Silva

Country cannot be governed with a military mentality - Tilvin Silva

Farmers set deadline for govt to supply fertiliser to start cultivating

Farmers set deadline for govt to supply fertiliser to start cultivating

Govt's nervous system is not working  Sajith Premadasa

Govt's nervous system is not working  Sajith Premadasa

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID for the third day

Fr. Cyril Gamini arrives at CID for the third day