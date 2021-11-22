A mobile phone and a hands-free headset have been recovered from the possession of former MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who has been admitted to the Welikada Prison Hospital.

The former deputy minister had been transferred from the Angunakolapelessa Prison to Welikada Prison Hospital on November 10, under medical advice, in order to be produced at the orthopedic clinic of the Colombo National Hospital to treat a knee injury.

When the officers on duty at the Prison Hospital had carried out a sudden search at around 10.00 p.m. last night, they had recovered the mobile phone and hands-free headset from the possession of Mr Ramanayake.

Charges are expected to be filed against the former parliamentarian in connection with this while he will be produced before a prison tribunal.