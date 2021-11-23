COVID: 418 patients recover from virus infection

COVID: 418 patients recover from virus infection

November 23, 2021   03:25 pm

The Ministry of Health says 418 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 23) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 527,528.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 558,120 of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 16,400 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,158.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Businessman nabbed at airport with local and foreign currency worth millions

Businessman nabbed at airport with local and foreign currency worth millions

Businessman nabbed at airport with local and foreign currency worth millions

Health sector watchful over uptick in COVID-related deaths in Sri Lanka

Health sector watchful over uptick in COVID-related deaths in Sri Lanka

Fuel pricing formula to be implemented again?

Fuel pricing formula to be implemented again?

Heated debate in Parliament over Tissa Kuttiarachchi's comments

Heated debate in Parliament over Tissa Kuttiarachchi's comments

ACMC to suspend party membership of three MPs?

ACMC to suspend party membership of three MPs?

Registrar of Pesticides removed from post

Registrar of Pesticides removed from post

Six including children dead after ferry capsizes in Kinniya

Six including children dead after ferry capsizes in Kinniya

Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday