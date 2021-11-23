COVID: 418 patients recover from virus infection

The Ministry of Health says 418 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 23) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 527,528.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 558,120 of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 16,400 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,158.