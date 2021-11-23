Daily COVID infections tally climbs to 740 today

November 23, 2021   10:08 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 740 today (November 23) as 198 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 558,860.

As many as 527,528 recoveries and 14,182 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 17,000 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

