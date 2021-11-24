COVID recoveries move up as 401 patients regain health

COVID recoveries move up as 401 patients regain health

November 24, 2021   03:53 pm

The Ministry of Health says 401 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 24) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 527,929.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 558,860 of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 16,700 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,182.

