Central Bank maintains policy interest rates

November 25, 2021   09:28 am

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has decided to maintain the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank at their current levels of 5.00 per cent and 6.00 per cent, respectively. 

The Board arrived at this decision, at its meeting held on 24 November 2021, after carefully considering the macroeconomic conditions and expected developments on the domestic and global fronts, the central bank said. 

The Board noted the recent acceleration of inflation, driven mainly by supply disruptions and the surge in global commodity prices, and reiterated its commitment to maintaining inflation at the targeted levels over the medium term with appropriate measures, while supporting the economy to reach its potential in the period ahead.

 

