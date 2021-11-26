Daily COVID cases tally climbs to 714 today

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 714 today (November 26) as 226 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 561,059.

As many as 528,806 recoveries and 14,258 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 17,900 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.