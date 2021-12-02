Coronavirus: 341 more patients recover from infection

December 2, 2021   02:17 pm

The Ministry of Health says 341 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 02) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 541,124.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 564,733 of COVID-19.

According to official data, 9,237 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,372.

