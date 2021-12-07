Coronavirus: 423 patients discharged upon recovery

Coronavirus: 423 patients discharged upon recovery

December 7, 2021   03:36 pm

The Ministry of Health says 423 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 07) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 543,111.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 568,423 of COVID-19.

According to official data, 10,828 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,484.

