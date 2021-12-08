Fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm expected in some areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will take place at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm can be expected at some places in North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Jaffna and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other during the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and the wind speed will be 10-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.