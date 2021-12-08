356 patients recover from novel coronavirus

356 patients recover from novel coronavirus

December 8, 2021   03:12 pm

The Ministry of Health says 356 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 08) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 543,467.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 569,171 of COVID-19.

According to official data, 11,199 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,505.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Three members of same family struck and killed by train

Three members of same family struck and killed by train

Three members of same family struck and killed by train

Heavy traffic near Fort Railway Station due to protest

Heavy traffic near Fort Railway Station due to protest

No issues within hospitals, there is sufficient space - Deputy DG of Health

No issues within hospitals, there is sufficient space - Deputy DG of Health

Trade unions of petroleum, ports & electricity stage protest in Colombo

Trade unions of petroleum, ports & electricity stage protest in Colombo

Workers discover hand grenade during construction work

Workers discover hand grenade during construction work

Police to tow away vehicles parked on the pavements in Colombo

Police to tow away vehicles parked on the pavements in Colombo

Another shipment of Nano Nitrogen fertilizer arrives in Sri Lanka

Another shipment of Nano Nitrogen fertilizer arrives in Sri Lanka

Committee appointed to probe recent unruly behaviour in parliament

Committee appointed to probe recent unruly behaviour in parliament