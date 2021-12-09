Sri Lanka confirms 508 new COVID cases & 22 more deaths

Sri Lanka confirms 508 new COVID cases & 22 more deaths

December 9, 2021   07:13 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 22 more novel coronavirus-related deaths for December 08, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,555.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 13 males and 09 females.

Six of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 16 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced that another 508 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today (December 09).

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases registered in the country to 570,436.

Over 12,000 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment across the island while total recoveries have risen to 543,823.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Liquid fertilizer cans blow up amidst more reports on LP gas incidents

Liquid fertilizer cans blow up amidst more reports on LP gas incidents

Liquid fertilizer cans blow up amidst more reports on LP gas incidents

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

No vehicle imports, no public sector recruitment in 2022 - Basil

No vehicle imports, no public sector recruitment in 2022 - Basil

Vehicle used in murder of Keselwatte Fawas'seized

Vehicle used in murder of Keselwatte Fawas'seized

More incidents related to LP gas reported

More incidents related to LP gas reported

Health officials warn more new COVID variants could emerge in the future

Health officials warn more new COVID variants could emerge in the future

Liquid fertilizer cans given to farmers in A'pura blow up

Liquid fertilizer cans given to farmers in A'pura blow up

Sri Lanka Navy celebrates 71st anniversary

Sri Lanka Navy celebrates 71st anniversary