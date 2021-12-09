Sri Lanka confirms 508 new COVID cases & 22 more deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 22 more novel coronavirus-related deaths for December 08, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,555.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 13 males and 09 females.

Six of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 16 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced that another 508 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today (December 09).

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases registered in the country to 570,436.

Over 12,000 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment across the island while total recoveries have risen to 543,823.