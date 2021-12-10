Showers or thundershowers likely in parts of the island today

December 10, 2021   07:34 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district in the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.


Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 10-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 35-40 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Negombo via Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Negombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota can be slight to moderate. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

