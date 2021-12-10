Covid-19 recoveries move up as 377 patients regain health

December 10, 2021   02:56 pm

The Ministry of Health says 377 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 10) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 544,200.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 570,672 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, 11,917 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,555.

