Speaker endorses certificate on Appropriation Bill for fiscal year 2022

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the Speaker of Parliament today (Dec. 10) endorsed the certificate on the Appropriation Bill for the Fiscal year 2022 starting from January 01, 2022 ending on December 31st 2022.

The Bill was presented in Parliament on October 07 for the first reading. Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa presented the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill (Budget Speech) for the year 2022 on November 12.

The Second Reading debate of the Appropriation Bill continued for a period of seven days from November 13 to November 22 and was passed with a majority of 93 votes. A total of 153 were cast in favour while 60 were cast against.

The Committee Stage Debate, which commenced on November 23 and continued for 16 days until today, was also passed in Parliament. Accordingly, the Third Reading of the Budget was passed with a majority of 93 votes. A total of 157 were cast in favour with 64 against.

Subsequently, the Speaker has endorsed the certificate on the Appropriation Bill for the Fiscal year 2022 this afternoon and it is expected to come to effect as the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021.