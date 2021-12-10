Daily count of COVID cases moves to 754 today

Daily count of COVID cases moves to 754 today

December 10, 2021   11:17 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 754 today (December 10) as 187 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 571,426.

As many as 544,200 recoveries and 14,573 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 12,600 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Absolutely no reason why universities should only be state universities - President (English)

Absolutely no reason why universities should only be state universities - President (English)

Absolutely no reason why universities should only be state universities - President (English)

Sri Lankan envoy to UN addresses high-level open debate (English)

Sri Lankan envoy to UN addresses high-level open debate (English)

CBSL forcibly converting foreign exchange earned by expat workers, exporters - Sajith (English)

CBSL forcibly converting foreign exchange earned by expat workers, exporters - Sajith (English)

WHO makes recommendations on COVID booster doses (English)

WHO makes recommendations on COVID booster doses (English)

Archaeological conservation work hinders crazy jumping at Galle Fort

Archaeological conservation work hinders crazy jumping at Galle Fort

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.10

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.10

COVID vaccine cards to be made mandatory to enter public places

COVID vaccine cards to be made mandatory to enter public places

Unusual increase in vegetable prices in market

Unusual increase in vegetable prices in market