Daily count of COVID cases moves to 754 today

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 754 today (December 10) as 187 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 571,426.

As many as 544,200 recoveries and 14,573 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 12,600 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.