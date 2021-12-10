UN Assistant Secretary-General Kanni Wignaraja to visit Sri Lanka

UN Assistant Secretary-General Kanni Wignaraja to visit Sri Lanka

December 10, 2021   11:38 pm

United Nations Assistant-Secretary-General (ASG), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja will arrive on December 13, for a five-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

ASG Kanni Wignaraja is visiting Sri Lanka with the aim of better understanding country priorities and exploring new avenues of support from UNDP to Sri Lanka—particularly focusing on follow up to the recently concluded UN Climate Change Conference COP26, post-COVID-19 socio-economic recovery in the region, and leveraging of more development financing to the country.

The official visit will focus on the human development agenda and the acceleration of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also given COVID-19 socio-economic impacts, while importantly celebrating the human development achievements of Sri Lanka.

During her visit, ASG Wignaraja will meet with high-level government officials and other partners, and having a first-hand look at some of UNDP supported work on the ground.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Absolutely no reason why universities should only be state universities - President (English)

Absolutely no reason why universities should only be state universities - President (English)

Absolutely no reason why universities should only be state universities - President (English)

Sri Lankan envoy to UN addresses high-level open debate (English)

Sri Lankan envoy to UN addresses high-level open debate (English)

CBSL forcibly converting foreign exchange earned by expat workers, exporters - Sajith (English)

CBSL forcibly converting foreign exchange earned by expat workers, exporters - Sajith (English)

WHO makes recommendations on COVID booster doses (English)

WHO makes recommendations on COVID booster doses (English)

Archaeological conservation work hinders crazy jumping at Galle Fort

Archaeological conservation work hinders crazy jumping at Galle Fort

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.10

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.10

COVID vaccine cards to be made mandatory to enter public places

COVID vaccine cards to be made mandatory to enter public places

Unusual increase in vegetable prices in market

Unusual increase in vegetable prices in market