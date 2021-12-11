Coronavirus: 426 more patients recover from infection

Coronavirus: 426 more patients recover from infection

December 11, 2021   03:25 pm

The Ministry of Health says 426 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 11) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 544,626.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 571,426 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, 12,227 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,573.

