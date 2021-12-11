762 Covid-19 cases in total reported within the day

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 762 today (December 11) as 184 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 572,188.

As many as 544,626 recoveries and 14,595 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 12,900 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.