Northeast monsoon conditions gradually establishing over the island

The Northeast monsoon condition is gradually establishing over the island, says the Meteorology Department. Hence, the showery condition in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and Hambantota district is expected to enhance to some extent.

Showers will occur at times in the Eastern, Northern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Matale districts. Fairly heavy rainfall about 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showersor thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Potuvil. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Matara to Potuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Matara to Potuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.