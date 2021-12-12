COVID: 714 infections in total recorded today

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 714 today (December 12) as 172 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 572,902.

As many as 545,051 recoveries and 14,614 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 13,200 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.