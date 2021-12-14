Low-level atmospheric disturbance developing near Sri Lanka

The Northeast monsoon is gradually establishing over the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

A low-level atmospheric disturbance is developing to the south of Sri Lanka. Under the influence of the system, cloudy skies can be expected in the southern half of the island.

Showers will occur at times in the Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in Matara, Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in Northern province and in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers are possible elsewhere during the evening or night. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The fishing and naval community engaged in fishing activities from Galle to Hambantota are requested to be vigilant of the low-level atmospheric disturbance is developing to the south of Sri Lanka.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers are expected at several places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph and can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate to fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.