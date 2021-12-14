Covid-19 recoveries tally moves up by 335

The Ministry of Health says 335 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 14) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 545,768.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 575,432 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, 15,023 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,641.