Covid-19 recoveries tally moves up by 335

Covid-19 recoveries tally moves up by 335

December 14, 2021   03:18 pm

The Ministry of Health says 335 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 14) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 545,768.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 575,432 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, 15,023 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,641.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CCTV: pedestrian collides with van while crossing road

CCTV: pedestrian collides with van while crossing road

CCTV: pedestrian collides with van while crossing road

Ethyl mercaptan level in latest LP gas shipment not up to standard

Ethyl mercaptan level in latest LP gas shipment not up to standard

Manusath Derana conducts another eye clinic at Galenbindunuwewa

Manusath Derana conducts another eye clinic at Galenbindunuwewa

NEWS IN BRIEF

NEWS IN BRIEF

Railway and postal workers launch a strike action

Railway and postal workers launch a strike action

Health expert explains importance of COVID booster dose

Health expert explains importance of COVID booster dose

Sugar consignment unfit for consumption found in Dambulla

Sugar consignment unfit for consumption found in Dambulla

Several ministers propose to initiate discussions with IMF

Several ministers propose to initiate discussions with IMF