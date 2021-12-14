Sri Lanka records 20 new Covid-19 fatalities

Sri Lanka records 20 new Covid-19 fatalities

December 14, 2021   07:14 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 20 more coronavirus-related deaths for December 14, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,661.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 10 males and 10 females.

Two of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years while 16 are in the age group of 60 years and above. The remaining two were aged below 30 years.

