Fairly heavy rains expected in parts of the island today

The Northeast monsoon has established over the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

The low-level atmospheric disturbance to the south of Sri Lanka can be intensified into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours. Under the influence of this system, cloudy skies can be expected in the southern half of the island.

Showers will occur at times in the Eastern, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers are likely in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura District.

Showers or thundershowers can take place elsewhere during the evening or night. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

As the low-level atmospheric disturbance to the south of Sri Lanka can be intensified into a low-pressure area during next 24 hours, the fishing and naval communities are advised not to venture into deep sea areas off Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Heavy showers can be expected in the deep sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction. The wind speed will be 25-35 kmph and can increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.