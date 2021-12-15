Coronavirus: 335 more patients recover from infection

The Ministry of Health says 335 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 15) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 546,103.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 576,194 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, 15,430 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,661.