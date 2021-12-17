Total COVID recoveries move up by 341

Total COVID recoveries move up by 341

December 17, 2021   03:59 pm

The Ministry of Health says 341 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 17) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 546,839.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 577,724 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, 16,187 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,698.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Pada pilgrimage season commences on Unduvap Full Moon Poya

Sri Pada pilgrimage season commences on Unduvap Full Moon Poya

Darley Road in Colombo blocked due to protest

Darley Road in Colombo blocked due to protest

Roshan Mahanama hints at accepting head coach post if invited

Roshan Mahanama hints at accepting head coach post if invited

Moragahakanda farmers complain of receiving substandard compost fertilizer

Moragahakanda farmers complain of receiving substandard compost fertilizer

Two youths who jumped into Mahaweli River identified

Two youths who jumped into Mahaweli River identified

PHIU raises concerns about relaxing travel restrictions & quarantine regulations

PHIU raises concerns about relaxing travel restrictions & quarantine regulations

Prices of big onions skyrocket in the market

Prices of big onions skyrocket in the market