Total COVID recoveries move up by 341

The Ministry of Health says 341 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 17) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 546,839.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 577,724 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, 16,187 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,698.