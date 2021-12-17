COVID: 22 more deaths take death toll to 14,720

December 17, 2021   06:54 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 22 more coronavirus-related deaths for December 16, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,720.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 15 males and 07 females.

Three of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years and the remaining 19 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

